Sweet Bites
Sweet Bites
0
Cll. 98 # 51B 74
Sin cobertura en tu zona
Menu
HeladosPorcionesChunkies BrowniesArma tu cajaCookies, Sb Lovers & Adiciones
Costo de envío: $ 9.600,00
Entrega en:
Helados
1/2 Litro Frozen Choco Cake
1/2 Litro Frozen Choco Cake
No disponible
Litro Helado de oreo
Litro Helado de oreo
No disponible
1/2 Litro Helado de Oreo
1/2 Litro Helado de Oreo
No disponible
Litro Vanilla Caramel Chunk
Litro Vanilla Caramel Chunk
No disponible
Litro Frozen Carrot Cake
Litro Frozen Carrot Cake
No disponible
1/2 Litro Frozen Carrot Cake
1/2 Litro Frozen Carrot Cake
No disponible
Porciones
Cheesecake de arequipe
Cheesecake de arequipe
No disponible
Cheesecake de fresa
Cheesecake de fresa
No disponible
Chunkies
Chunkie Chip
Chunkie Chip
No disponible
Chunkie Nutella
Chunkie Nutella
No disponible
Chunkie Oreo
Chunkie Oreo
No disponible
Chunkie Milo
Chunkie Milo
No disponible
Chunkie Arequipe Sugar Free
Chunkie Arequipe Sugar Free
No disponible
Litro Chunkie Chip
Litro Chunkie Chip
No disponible
Litro Chunkie Arequipe Sugar Free
Litro Chunkie Arequipe Sugar Free
No disponible
Litro Chunkie Nutella
Litro Chunkie Nutella
No disponible
Chunkie Avellana Sugar Free
Chunkie Avellana Sugar Free
No disponible
Brownies
Milo Brownie con Helado
Milo Brownie con Helado
No disponible
Brownie Bites
Brownie Bites
No disponible
Brownie Bites
Brownie Bites
No disponible
Milo Brownie
Milo Brownie
No disponible
Caja Milo Brownies
Caja Milo Brownies
No disponible
Milo Brownie Sticks
Milo Brownie Sticks
No disponible
Arma tu caja
Caja con 3 chunkies
Caja con 3 chunkies
No disponible
Caja con 4 chunkies
Caja con 4 chunkies
No disponible
Caja con 2 Chunkies
Caja con 2 Chunkies
No disponible
Caja con 5 chunkies
Caja con 5 chunkies
No disponible
Cookies, Sb Lovers & Adiciones
Canastas de Galleta
Canastas de Galleta
No disponible
Conos de Galleta
Conos de Galleta
No disponible
Acerca de Sweet Bites
0
Postres
Dirección
Cll. 98 # 51B 74
Horario de atención
10:00:00 - 20:30:00
¡El mejor servicio!
Sweet Bites

Preguntas frecuentes

¿Cuál es el tiempo de entrega del restaurante Sweet Bites en Cll. 98 # 51B 74?

El tiempo de entrega del restaurante Sweet Bites en Cll. 98 # 51B 74 es de 35 minutos.

¿Cuál es el horario de entrega del restaurante Sweet Bites?

Puedes hacer tus pedidos al restaurante Sweet Bites de 10:00 a 20:30.

¿Cuál es el costo del domicilio para el restaurante Sweet Bites en Cll. 98 # 51B 74?

Tu pedido con Rappi en el restaurante Sweet Bites en Cll. 98 # 51B 74 tiene un valor de 9600. Si quieres, puedes inscribirte a RappiPrime para no pagar este valor.