Preguntas frecuentes
¿Cuál es el tiempo de entrega del restaurante Sweet Bites en Cll. 98 # 51B 74?
El tiempo de entrega del restaurante Sweet Bites en Cll. 98 # 51B 74 es de 35 minutos.
¿Cuál es el horario de entrega del restaurante Sweet Bites?
Puedes hacer tus pedidos al restaurante Sweet Bites de 10:00 a 20:30.
¿Cuál es el costo del domicilio para el restaurante Sweet Bites en Cll. 98 # 51B 74?
Tu pedido con Rappi en el restaurante Sweet Bites en Cll. 98 # 51B 74 tiene un valor de 9600. Si quieres, puedes inscribirte a RappiPrime para no pagar este valor.